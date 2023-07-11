GUWAHATI: Personnel of the Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 16 crore.

The seizure of the heroin consignment was seized from near Guwahati city in Assam.

According to the Assam police, the heroin consignment was smuggled into Assam from Manipur.

The seizure of the heroin consignment was made on Monday (June 10) night.

The heroin consignment was packed in as many as 145 soap cases.

The heroin consignment has been weighed to be two kilograms.

A vehicle was intercepted by the Assam police officials at Sonapur toll gate near Guwahati, Assam.

However, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop when challenged by the police.

This led to the Assam police personnel firing one round as warning to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

The arrested driver is stated to be a resident of Jalukbari area in Guwahati city, Assam.

The seized contraband was meant for distribution in and around Guwahati city of Assam.