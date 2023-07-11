GUWAHATI: At least three people from Assam have gone missing in Himachal Pradesh, which has been ravaged by heavy rains and flash floods.

Among the three missing persons from Assam, two are a newly married couple.

The other missing person is reported to be a friend of the couple.

The identity of the missing persons have be ascertained to be Debashish Rajkhowa, Shikha Phukan and Santanu Gogoi.

The trio hails from Sonari in Charaideo district of Assam.

The concerned family members, with assistance from the Assam police, contacted the authorities in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the family members of the missing persons from Assam, the Himachal Pradesh authorities have informed that the missing couple is safe.

The last location of the phones of the missing persons from Assam has been traced to Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that nearly 40 people have been killed, hundreds injured and many went missing after unprecedented heavy rains, floods and landslides hit Himachal Pradesh in the past few days.

Over 1200 roads in Himachal Pradesh, including the key Shimla-Kalka and Manali-Chandigarh national highways, are blocked due to heavy downpour over the last three days.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter has been requisitioned to airlift the tourists stranded at Chandertal in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.