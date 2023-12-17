Imphal: Two alleged active members of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) were killed and one National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Issac Muiva (NSCN-IM) activist sustained injuries in an exchange of fire in Manipur on Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

The gunfight erupted around 6:30 AM near Lamdangmei village, under the Khoupum police station in Manipur’s Noney district.

The encounter, lasting roughly five minutes, reportedly resulted in the deaths of two alleged ZUF members– Rajulung from Jiribam district and Kyapna from Luwangshung village in the Noneh district.

One NSCN-IM cadre also sustained injuries in the gunfight, though their identity remains unconfirmed. A joint team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles arrived at the scene to recover the deceased ZUF members’ bodies.

This marks the second instance of gunfire between the two insurgent groups this month, following a heavy gunfight at Thangal (Longjang) village near Don Bosco School in Noney district on December 8th.

Despite both ZUF and NSCN-IM having signed peace agreements with the Indian government, tensions and clashes continue to flare in the region.