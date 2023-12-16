Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he has instructed the authorities concerned to institute a cyber crime committee in the state to provide a framework and eco-system for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for dealing with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

The CM was speaking at a social function held at the 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion hall, Imphal on Saturday.

The statement of the CM came after Manipur police announced taking legal action for spreading false news concerning an update on social media.

A photo was updated on social media with the report that Unit-19 of the state forces and “C” party of the Arambai Tengol, (AT) a Meitei socio-cultural organisation, reached Moreh, a border town, safely.

A joint meeting was held on how to prepare the next plan of action(s) at border town.

Manipur police morning report states, “This is false and misleading news. Legal action initiated for spreading false news.”

According to official sources, a total of 408 cyber fraud cases involving Rs. 3.29 crore from January 1, 2023, to November 20, 2023, have been registered with the Manipur Police Cyber Crime Division.

Altogether, 303 such cases were reported in 2020, 408 cases in 2021, and 551 in 2022.