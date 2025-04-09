Manipur: Two UG militants arrested for extortion in Imphal valley

Imphal: Two active members of separate underground outfits were apprehended by a joint team of central and state forces in coordinated operations across vulnerable areas of Imphal West and Imphal East districts of Manipur, on Tuesday.

The arrests were made in connection with ongoing extortion activities targeting government officials in the Manipur Valley. According to police sources, both individuals were allegedly involved in threatening and demanding money from public servants over the past few months.

In Imphal West, security forces arrested a 49-year-old active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), identified as Nanao Singh alias Kokngang alias Bungo, from his residence in Loitang Khullen Maning Leikai under Sekmai Police Station. Authorities recovered two mobile phones and incriminating documents, including demand letters, from his possession.

In a separate operation in Imphal East, another cadre belonging to the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) or PREPAK-Pro was apprehended.

The individual, identified as Sapam Sagar Singh alias Satongba, 30, from Leimakhong Mapal, Lamlai, was caught near Sagolmang Bazar close to the Community Health Centre (CHC) under Sagolmang Police Station. One mobile phone was seized during the operation.

Police have registered separate FIRs against the two individuals under relevant legal sections, and further investigations are underway.