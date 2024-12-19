Guwahati: Security forces dismantled camps of two banned militant outfits and apprehended 14 cadres during search operations in Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts of Manipur over the past 48 hours.

A hideout of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Imphal East district’s Makou Pourabi was busted on Wednesday, during which an air gun, a mobile phone, a bullet proof helmet and uniforms were seized.

A camp cum training centre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in the same area was destroyed, during which an INSAS LMG magazine, 47 fired cartridges, a bayonet, five wooden dummy guns, two walkie-talkie sets, two four-wheelers, two two-wheelers and incriminating documents, among others items, were seized.

The police also arrested six cadres of the banned insurgent outfit Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) from Kakching district’s Bijoypur Mamang Leikei and Makha Leikei areas, and three active members of the KCP (MFL) from Imphal West district’s Thangmeiband Watham Leirak area over the past 48 hours for their involvement in extortion activities.

The six KCP (PWG) cadres have been identified as Moirangthem Achouba Singh (43), Laishram Manglem Singh (48), Leishangthem Dabalo Singh (37), Leishangthem Momocha Singh (45), Leishangthem Rohit Meitei (23) and Okram Chaoba Singh (44).

The KCP (MFL) members have been identified as Gotimayum Shridevi Devi alias Deva alias Chinglembi (27), Abujam Manosh Singh alias Apaibi (20) and Abujam Sunder Singh alias Nanao (28).

A 9mm pistol, a .32 pistol, 10 live rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones and a two-wheeler were recovered from their possession.

Police on Wednesday arrested two members of the KCP-PWG who were involved in extortion activities targeting the public, private firms and government offices, among others, in Imphal East district’s Mantripukhri Bazar, and recovered demand letters and cash receipt notes of the outfit from their possession.

The cadres have been identified as Sanjrambam Luha Meitei (29) and Nongthombam Itombi Meitei (35).

On Tuesday, the police arrested a KCP (PWG) cadre involved in extortion activities in Imphal West district’s Tangkhul Avenue area. The cadre has been identified as Chongtham Sachikanta Singh (22).

Meanwhile, the security forces also seized two self-loading Rifles (SLR), an INSAS rifle and five live rounds of ammunition from Imphal East district’s Bongbal Khullen village.