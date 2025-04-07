Imphal: Joint Security forces comprising central forces and state forces on Monday conducted anti-insurgency operations in three different valley districts of Manipur, leading to the recovery of a substantial weapon cache, an official report stated.

It stated that the security forces conducted a search operation at Makou Hill Range near Pourabi village under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District.

During the operation, the joint team retrieved a .32 Pistol without a Magazine, an empty INSAS Magazine, ten 9 mm live rounds, and a Tear Smoke Grenade, the report stated.

Subsequently, the joint team launched an area domination operation at Samushang Shantipur near the Nambul River under Wangoi-PS, Imphal West District.

Amidst the operation the team recovered one SLR with a Magazine, 2 modified .303 rifles with 2 Magazines, 2 SBBLs, a .32 country-made Pistol with a Magazine, a Hand Grenade, 2 Camouflage Uniforms, 4 bulletproof Jackets, seven bulletproof Iron plates, the report added.

