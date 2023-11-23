Imphal: Two suspected cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, (Progressive) PREPAK-Pro were arrested along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Imphal, Manipur on Wednesday night.

A police source said that the cadre was nabbed during an operation at Pishum road under the Singjamei police station in Imphal West District on Wednesday night.

The operation was initiated based on input about the presence of suspected PREPAK-Pro cadres in Singjamei bazaar areas at around 11 pm, the police said.

On getting the intelligent input, the joint team managed to intercept a car belonging to the suspected cadres.

During the operation, the police team nabbed the accused and seized two Light Machine Guns (LMG) with 8 magazines, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, one wireless set, and five mobile handsets from the car.

The arrested persons were later identified as Laisram Prem, 33, of Thoubal Okram village, and Khumukcham Biren, 41, of Nambil Phoijing village.

The arrested persons along with the seized weapons and impounded vehicle were handed over to the Singjamei police station for further legal actions, the police added.