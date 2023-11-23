Imphal: The Manipur government has announced that it will take all possible steps to help medical students in the state who were unable to appear for their exams due to the ongoing crisis.

The announcement came after a group of medical students from the Kuki-Zo community took to the streets in Churachandpur district headquarters in protest against being debarred from appearing in the first-year examination under the Manipur University.

The students, who are internally displaced, submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, urging her to expedite the process for their migration to other suitable Medical and Dental Colleges outside the state, as per the recommendation of the Supreme Court in its interim order W.P (c) No. 576/2023 (PIL-W) ORDER dated 11-07-2023.

In response, Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said that the Government will take all welfare of the medical students in the state.

In a statement, Ranjan asserted that after the unfortunate incident that took place on 3rd May 2023, the Government has been making all possible efforts to make sure that the students get academic knowledge.

The Minister informed that there are four medical colleges in the state which are regulated by the National Medical Commission, (NMC). Churachandpur Medical College started its first session last year.

The Government has approached NMC for special arrangements of the students for those who could not appear for their exams due to the present crisis in the state.

As far as the state is concerned, the four medical colleges are affiliated with the Manipur University. The University is communicating with the Commission requesting for arrangement of special exams.

The state Government is trying its best to restore the academic atmosphere, in the interest of the medical students, the Minister added.