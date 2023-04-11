Imphal: Two minor boys drowned in the “river of sorrow” in Imphal West, Manipur on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Oinam Sawombung village in the Imphal West district.

The two young boys, Md Danish (9) and Md Habib (8) drowned in the Imphal River. The bodies of the victims were recovered near the Oinam Sawombung Dam under the Lilong police station on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his condolences on Twitter and urged people to raise awareness among children and locals about the dangers of playing in rivers and water bodies.

“Very sad news! Please give awareness to the people and children by local clubs and guardians to not play in the rivers and water bodies,” the CM tweeted.

He also prayed for the souls of the victims to rest in peace and called on the public to keep children away from the river to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Imphal and Iril rivers are known as “rivers of sorrow” during the monsoon seasons in Manipur, with frequent incidents of drowning reported.