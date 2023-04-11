Guwahati: Chaos erupted at the Bilasipara Revenue Circle office in Assam’s Dhubri district after a group of people assaulted a Lat Mandal, accusing him of being involved in corrupt practices.

The Lat Mandal, identified as Nazrul Islam of Lat no 12, sustained minor injuries during the attack.

According to sources, a group of 6-7 people stormed into the office, demanding clarification on a land-related matter, and thrashed the Lat Mandal.

While the attackers alleged corruption against Islam, the latter denied the allegations and claimed it was a misunderstanding.

When confronted by reporters, Islam challenged them to verify the legality of the documents, adding that if he was in the wrong, appropriate action should be taken against him.

He also urged the media “not to spread false information” about him on their news channels.

Local police promptly intervened and brought the situation under control. They have arrested four people in connection with the case.