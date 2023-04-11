Guwahati: Suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma is being questioned by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in relation to a major fund embezzlement case.

Along with her son-in-law, Ajit Pal Singh, who is a contractor by profession, Sharma is alleged to have embezzled Rs 105 crore without showing any work orders.

The suspended IAS officer allegedly opened a fake institution to siphon off the money and allegedly constructed a smart classroom with Rs 13 crore, which even failed to meet basic requirements.

The inquiry is still underway, and it remains to be seen what new information may emerge.

The Assam government earlier taking action against the IAS official, suspended her from the position as Secretary to the Agriculture Department due to her alleged involvement in financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds.

According to the official notification, Sharma is accused of opening five bank accounts without the approval of the government during her time as Executive cum Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

It was also reported that there were financial irregularities and credible references to funding misappropriation amounting to multiple crores in a report of the enquiry into the functioning of ODL under SCERT.