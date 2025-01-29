Manipur: Two KCP-PWG militants arrested in Imphal

Imphal: Two suspected cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested for extortion-related activities in Imphal East, Manipur.

According to police, the suspects were arrested along with a sum of allegedly extorted money, a pistol with a magazine and demand letters.

The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur police assisted by the central security forces based on intelligence input raided a secluded area in the Imphal East district on Tuesday.

The operation which lasted around two hours was fruitful with the arrest of two suspected cadres of the underground group actively operating with extortion from the general people in the Imphal areas during the past few months.

The joint team arrested two active cadres of KCP (PWG), namely, Laishram Rajesh Singh (39) and Laishram Tomba (19), both residents of Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai, Imphal West District.

They were involved in extortion from the general public, government officials, and shops in different areas, especially at the Morok Inkhol village under Sagolmang Police Station, Imphal East District.

The police said that they seized a 9 mm Pistol with a magazine, seven 9 mm live rounds, a sling bag, demand letters, a mobile phone and a wallet containing a sum of Rs 4,140.

The police added that the arrested cadres and confiscated articles were handed over to the concerned police station under the relevant legal proceedings.