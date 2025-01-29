Manipur: Skeletal remains recovered in Imphal

Imphal: Imphal West district police discovered suspected human skeletal remains at the Imphal Riverbed near the Babupara quarters which are being occupied by the Ministers, MLAs, and high officials, officials said on Wednesday.

The skeletal suspected to be human including a skull and bones were uncovered on Tuesday when some labourers dug up for soil collection at the Imphal Riverbed, the police said.

Following a first-hand report, a team of the Imphal West district police rushed to the spot and collected the skeletal remains for proper investigations. A suo-moto case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Act 2023. Under this Act, the police added that Investigations are underway to identify the origin and circumstances surrounding the discovery.

It is worth mentioning herewith that in the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo, a total of 33 individuals are on the missing list to date though over 269 lost their lives. The violence started on May 3, 2023.

