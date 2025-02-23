Imphal: Two juveniles stated to be newly recruited to the proscribed United National Liberation Front, Koireng group (UNLF-K) were arrested on charges of extorting money and serving demand letters to the general public in Manipur.

Officials said that two mobile phones and some incriminating documentation including demand letters were recovered from their unauthorized possession.

On getting intelligence-based input, a joint team of the Assam Rifles troopers and anti-extortion unit of the Manipur police commandos arrested the juvenile from the Imphal areas on Saturday, the official reports stated.

The arrestees were later identified as Wangkhem Rohit Singh (18) and Thangjam Nongan Meetei (18).”They were involved in extortion of money from the general public, shops and transport vehicles,” the report stated.

They are later handed over to a juvenile court for proper counseling under the juvenile justice system a goal to rehabilitate and reintegrate the young offenders into the society, rather than punish them, the report added.

The UNLF, also known as the United National Liberation Front of Manipur is a separatist insurgent group active in the state of Manipur which aims at establishing a sovereign and socialist Manipur.

There are two UNLF groups – (UNLF-P and UNLF-K) operating in Manipur.