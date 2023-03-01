Imphal: Twenty years after an 8-year-old Manipur Minister’s daughter was kidnapped for ransom and killed by an underground group, Manipur’s Imphal East Session Judge on Tuesday convicted two accused in the case charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The hearing on the quantum of the sentence of the two convicts will be held on March 13.

The two accused – now convicts – N Romi Meitei and Letkhosei Haokip (currently in judicial custody)were held guilty u/s 120-B, 364-A, and 302 of IPC in the court of Sessions Judge, RK Memcha on Tuesday.

The court dossier states that proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – Nando (KCP-N) Group leader Th Nando alias Nanao had been convicted in the same case but he escaped from JNIMS Orthopaedic Ward on March 26, 2019.

The case was investigated by CBI and charge sheets were filed against 4 accused including Nando.

During the trial duration, one of the accused O Deben alias Arnold passed away.

The 8-year-old baby Lungnila Elizabeth, daughter of Minister Francis Ngajokpa, was kidnapped in front of her school gate (Little Flower School) on November 4, 2003.

In spite of fulfilling demands of Rs 10 lakh ransom by the family, the highly decomposed body of Lungnila Elizabeth was found in a sack at Tera Sadokpam, Imphal West, on November 12, 2003.