Imphal: A teenager was among three drug traffickers arrested by law enforcement agency personnel along with drugs – brown sugar and heroin worth over Rs 7 crores in the international market in the past 24 hours in the state, official sources said on Tuesday.

Teams of commandos from Imphal West district police arrested one drug smuggler Hundreimayum Wakil Ahmed, 19, who was coming in a passenger Magic Vehicle from Lilong side at Singjamei market shed on the NH-102 on Monday at around 2.30 pm, a statement said.

The accused teenager from Lilong Haoreibi, Imphal west district was arrested with 5 numbers of plastic packets containing suspected to be brown sugar about 5 Kgs worth around Rs 5.5 crore in the international market, the statement said. Further investigation is going on to capture the involved culprits.

Another press statement said that personnel of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) police station arrested a man identified as Lunkhogin Kipgen (33) along with 487 grams of heroin worth about Rs 1 crore in the local market at Kangvai bazaar in Churachandpur district on Monday.

A total of 37 soap cases containing heroin were recovered from the unauthorized possession of Lunkhogin. A Pulsar motorcycle has also been seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Thoubal police apprehended a drug dealer along with 838 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 83 lakh, according to a statement from the defence wing.

All the arrested persons were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal actions under the ND&PS Act, officials added.