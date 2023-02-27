Aizawl: Troopers of Assam Rifles and Custom officials seized a huge quantity of heroin worth Rs 13.3 crore near the Myanmar-Mizoram border in Champhai town on Sunday.

They apprehended two persons who were said to be from Myanmar along with the contraband. The said contraband was concealed in 200 soap cases.

The accused and the seized heroin were handed over to the Customs preventive force in Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The Myanmar-Mizoram border is a highly porous international border in the eastern part of India. It runs through the Chin Hills, which are shared by both countries.

In recent times, the area has seen a rise in illegal activities such as the smuggling of drugs and arms, human trafficking and also poaching.

As a result, the security forces of both countries are on high alert in the area.