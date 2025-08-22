Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Andrew & Yule in 2025.

Andrew & Yule is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of General Managers and Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Officer (Sales & Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate Degree in Plantation Management /Engineering / Agriculture / Bio-Science / Science /

Arts / Commerce Graduates preferably with post-graduate Degree / Diploma (2 years) in HR / Personnel Management / Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management / Agriculture Science

Experience : Minimum 2 years’ post qualification experience in Tea Tasting, Quality Control and Marketing functions in the Tea Industry

Remuneration : Consolidated sum of approximately Rs. 0.64 lakh per month inclusive of applicable DA & HRA plus conveyance of 1400/2000/2400 per month for availing public transport/ two wheeler/ four wheeler respectively. And for mobile reimbursement upto Rs. 500 per month

Age : Maximum 32 years

Name of post : General Manager/Executive Director (Tea)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Degree in Plantation Management /Engineering / Agriculture / Bio Science / Science / Arts / Commerce Graduates preferably with post-graduate Degree / Diploma (2 years) in HR / Personnel

Management / Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management / Agriculture Science

Experience : Minimum 18 years post qualification experience for GM (E7) and 20 years post qualification experience for ED (E8) in Top Managerial position in Tea Industry in running a Tea Business in an Organisation of repute. CPSE executives having relevant experience of working in Tea Garden in E6/E7 Grade are eligible to apply

Remuneration : Consolidated sum of approximately Rs. 1.61/1.94 lakh per month (Basic +DA+HRA (on pre revised Basic) will be paid. Apart from the above the incumbent will also get other allowance /benefits amounting to approximately Rs. 43000/53000 per month (including Conveyance, mobile reimbursement, PF) as per E-7/E8 Grade

Age : Maximum 52 years for E7 & 57 years for E8

Name of post : General Manager/Executive Director (HR & Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma (2 years Duration) in Human Resource / Personnel

Management/ Industrial Relations / Labor Welfare/ MSW / Social Science and Full-time LL.B. Degree (3 years or 5 years integrated regular course) obtained from a recognised University/ Institution, approved by the Bar Council of India

Experience :

Minimum 18 years (for E7) / 20 years (for E8) of post qualification executive experience in the domains of HR and/or Legal with domain knowledge in both fields to independently work and

guide the team. For the purpose of this requirement, experience in Legal shall not include independent practice.

Remuneration : Consolidated sum of approximately Rs. 1.61/1.94 lakh per month (Basic +DA+HRA (on pre revised Basic) will be paid. Apart from the above the incumbent will also be entitled to other allowance /benefits amounting to approximately Rs. 43000/53000 per month (including Conveyance, mobile reimbursement, PF) as per E-7/E8 Grade

Age : Maximum 52 years for E7 & 57 years for E8

How to apply :

Candidates satisfying the conditions of eligibility criteria shall apply on-line through the Company’s website www.andrewyule.com

Last date of receipt of application : September 09, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here