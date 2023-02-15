AIZAWL: Troopers of the Assam Rifles have recovered and seized 65 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes at Champhai district of Mizoram.

The seized consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes has been estimated to be worth Rs 97.5 lakhs in the markets.

The recovery and seizure was made at Zokhawthar in Champhai district of Mizoram, officials informed on Wednesday.

The smuggled consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes were seized by the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Mizoram customs department.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, the Assam Rifles stated in a statement.