Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested two suspected members of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) along with arms and ammo in Imphal.

The police said that the suspects were arrested from two hideouts in a combing operation conducted on Wednesday night.

They were involved in the alleged extortion of huge amounts of money from the general public, the police said on Thursday.

Based on intelligence inputs, the commandos of the Manipur police raided two hideouts simultaneously in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Wednesday.

One cadre of the outfit was arrested from Elangbam Leikai, Imphal West District, and the other from Singjamei Wangma Bamol Leikai, Imphal East, the police said.

One 9mm pistol, 143 ammunition, and three mobile handsets with four sim cards were seized from the suspects.

They were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action, the police added.

The UNLF, also known as the United National Liberation Front of Manipur is a separatist insurgent group active in the state of Manipur in Northeast India which aims at establishing a sovereign and socialist Manipur.