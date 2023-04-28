IMPHAL: Two active cadres of the proscribed Kuki Independent Army/Kuki Independent Organization (KIA/KIO) who were reportedly responsible for the looting of arms and ammunition from the designated camp of Suspension of Operation (SoO) were arrested.

The arrests were made in the pre-plan operation conducted by the Loktak Battalion of Churachandpur Sector, Assam Rifles at a hideout of Mongjang village of Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar on the south on Thursday.

Also read: Manipur Police fear KIA/KIO taking civilians as human shields

Some indiscriminating documents have also been recovered from their possessions, an official statement said.

Based on specific input, the troops of Assam Rifles under the aegis of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (south) launched an operation that led to the apprehension of the cadres, a defense wing statement said on Thursday.

The apprehended cadre along with the recovery items were handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigations, the statement added.

Also read: Manipur: Weapons recovered after gunfight between security forces & KIA/KIO rebels in Churachandpur near Myanmar border

However, the identities of the arrested cadres have been withheld.

This is the first major achievement of the law protectors of the country after a combined team of law enforcement agencies engaged in a gunfight with the actioners of the proscribed Kuki Independent Army/Kuki Independent Organization (KIA/KIO) and recovered five sophisticated weapons from them.

One alleged activist of the KIA and a civilian were injured in the exchange of fire that has taken place at Songphu village under Henglep Sub-Division in Manipur’s Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar on April 16 last.

Also read: Manipur: Govt trying to retrieve looted armoury from KIA

Notably, the KIA is a non-SoO and is also responsible for looting 25 weapons from the designated camp of the KNF-Z, UTLA, and USRA, which are under tripartite talks with the governments under the SoO.

The Commander-in-chief of KIA/KIO Davidson Haokip was declared as wanted by the police earlier with a reward of Rs 50,000.

Also read: Manipur | KIA/KIO rebels loot armoury of Kuki militant groups under SoO in Churachandpur