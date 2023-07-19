Imphal: A four-member delegation from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), met with Anusuiya Uikey, the Governor of Manipur, to discuss the alarming law and order situation in the state.

The delegates visited various locations, including the districts of Churachandpur and Imphal West, to gain first-hand insights into the plight of the people affected by the ongoing ethnic violence.

They shared the distressing conditions faced by those seeking refuge in different camps across both Hills and Valley Districts.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor of the shortage of essential items, particularly baby food and medicines, in the relief camps.

They also discussed the crucial need to initiate peaceful dialogues to restore peace and tranquillity in the state.

Responding positively to the meeting, the Governor made an appeal to the AITC delegates to extend their full cooperation in the interest of the people of Manipur.

In a reassuring response, the Trinamool Congress delegates promised to extend their support to help resolve the ongoing crisis and work towards bringing peace and harmony to the region.

The ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities that erupted on May 3 has resulted in a devastating toll, with over 130 lives lost and more than 60,000 people displaced, seeking shelter in various relief camps across the state.