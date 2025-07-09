Imphal: Normal life in parts of Manipur was partially affected on Wednesday as the Coordinating Body of Trade Unions (CBTU) of Manipur, participated in the nationwide strike called by 11 central trade unions.

The strike was held in protest against the alleged transfer of national resources and public sector undertakings to corporate entities.

In support of the call, sit-in protests were organised by CBTU, Manipur, and the Scheme Workers’ Union at various locations, including Nambol, Bishnupur, Imphal, and Thoubal.

The All Manipur Bank Employees’ Association also took part in the protest by staging a sit-in at the office of the Imphal Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd.

CBTU Manipur chairman L. Sotinkumar stated that around 40 trade unions, associations, and federations extended support to the strike in the state. He said CBTU is urging the government to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur, protect the state’s territorial integrity, establish a Highway Protection Force, and ensure the free movement of goods and people along the highways.

He also criticised the policies of the central government, alleging that it has not upheld federal principles and has interfered with institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among the demands raised by the unions are the imposition of a 4 per cent wealth tax on billionaires, an increase in corporate tax, legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), withdrawal of the Draft National Policy on Agricultural Marketing, enactment of an Urban Employment Guarantee Act, strengthening of the Public Distribution System, a 50 per cent increase in MGNREGA allocations, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and a halt to the privatisation of PSUs.

Protests were reported to be peaceful, and no major incidents were reported across the state.