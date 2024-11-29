Guwahati: Thousands of protestors on Thursday rallied in Imphal East district of Manipur demanding removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the state and the arrest of those responsible for the killings of three women and three children in Jiribam district.

The rally started at Nongada in the Lamlai constituency, with protesters chanting slogans as they marched 4.5 kilometres toward Yorbung.

A woman protester stated that Meira Paibis and local clubs in the Lamlai constituency organized the rally.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that AFSPA is a tool of oppression, causing immense suffering to the people of the Imphal Valley and Naga areas. However, the government has consistently failed to acknowledge their plight,” she added.

In Jiribam, volunteers from the student wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) locked several government offices during a two-day campaign demanding mass operations against Kuki-Zo militants and the withdrawal of AFSPA.

The volunteers forced government employees to leave the offices and locked the main doors.

The Centre recently reimposed AFSPA in six police station areas of Manipur, including the violence-affected Jiribam.

AFSPA has been reimposed in the police station areas of Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, and Moirang in Bishnupur district.

