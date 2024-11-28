Imphal: The Manipur High Court has directed the state’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a status report by November 29 regarding the disappearance of a 54-year-old man belonging to the Meitei community.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a native of Cachar district, Assam, and a resident of Khukrul in Imphal West, has been reported missing since Monday afternoon.

Singh, a works supervisor for a contractor engaged by the Military Engineering Services (MES) at Leimakhong Military Station in Kangpokpi, had left his residence to report to work.

The directive came after a Joint Action Committee, formed to advocate for Singh’s safety, filed a petition with the High Court.

On Wednesday, a group of Meitei women intensified their protest, demanding Singh’s safe return. They staged a sit-in protest, blocking the road leading to the Leimakhong Army Camp and obstructing the movement of army vehicles.

In response to the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh issued a statement, confirming that Singh had gone missing.

He assured the public that a Zero FIR had been registered with the Sekmai Police and that state forces, paramilitary, and the Army were actively searching for the missing individual.

Authorities have meticulously reviewed CCTV footage to track Singh’s entry into the army camp. Additionally, his co-workers are being questioned to gather more information.

Since the disappearance, an extensive search operation, including the deployment of tracker dogs, has been initiated.