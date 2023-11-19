Guwahati: In a historic move, the Constitution of India will be published in the Meetei Mayek script, as announced by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Twitter.

The Meitei script, also known as the Manipuri script, is an abugida used for the Meitei language, the official language of Manipur state and one of the 22 official languages of India.

It is one of the official scripts of the Indian Republic. It is also popularly known as the Kanglei script and the Kok Sam Lai script.

The Meitei Script was possibly first used in the 6th century AD.

The CM tweeted, “This landmark achievement not only promotes the Manipuri script but also gives the speakers of Manipuri language or Meiteilon a door to the Indian Constitution.”

In his message, the chief minister expressed his immense joy upon learning that the Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Manipur, is publishing the diglot edition (English-Manipuri) of the Constitution of India and this edition in the Manipuri Meetei Mayek Script.

The CM highlighted the significance of the Constitution of India as the supreme law of the country, outlining the fundamental rights, directive principles, and fundamental duties of citizens.

It codifies the political structure, procedures, power, and functions of government institutions.

He also emphasized its position as the longest-written constitution in the world.

Extending his best wishes for the successful publication of the Meetei Mayek (script), the CM stated, “Despite 73 years of the coming into effect of the Constitution of India, many of its tenets have remained outside the sphere of knowledge for the common man, largely because of its non-availability in the local language.”

“The publication along with amendments up to the 105th Amendment this time, is therefore, very significant, as well as special, being in the Meetei Mayek script. The document in this edition will definitely become an invaluable asset for the entire State. Its publication will be an important landmark in the history of the State of Manipur”, he said.