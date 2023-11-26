Imphal: Manipur Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh has announced the drafting of a bill titled “Prevention of Bandhs/Blockades in National Highways, 2023” to address the issue of recurrent bandhs and blockades on national highways.

The minister stated in an official release that the proposed bill will authorize stringent action against organizations or groups involved in such activities.

However, he did not specify the date on which the draft bill would become law.

The minister’s announcement comes amid an “indefinite economic blockade” imposed by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills Kangpokpi along National Highway 2 and National Highway 37, which connect Manipur, Assam, and Nagaland.

The blockade commenced at midnight on November 15.

CoTU is demanding the unconditional release of two Kuki-Zo individuals arrested by Manipur police in connection with the disappearance of two Meitei boys who drove through a red zone on November 5.

The NH-2 blockade has severely disrupted the movement of goods-laden vehicles through Kuki-dominated districts.

However, on Saturday, 370 vehicles carrying essential goods were able to transit along NH-37, connecting Imphal to Silchar in Assam.

Officials have implemented strict security measures in vulnerable areas and provided security convoys along sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe passage of vehicles.

A total of 138 checkpoints have been established across Manipur’s hill and valley districts. Police have also detained 225 individuals for violating the blockade in various parts of the state.