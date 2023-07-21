Manipur: Three houses torched in Moreh

Imphal: Tension remounted at Moreh, Manipur following fresh violence that involved the torching of abandoned houses and a protest rally by women on Friday.

According to official sources, unknown miscreants set ablaze three abandoned houses belonging to the non-tribal Meiteis in Moreh town, which shares its border with the Namphalong market of Myanmar.

The first incident occurred at around 1 am on Friday, when an abandoned house belonging to Ahanjao Meitei, a resident of Moreh Ward number 5, was reduced to ashes.

In a follow-up action, at around 8 am on the same day, unknown individuals torched two houses in Moreh Ward number 7, which belonged to S Ibomcha Meitei and his younger brother S Ibohal Meitei.

On May 3, during the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis, all the houses belonging to the Meitei community in Moreh town were burnt down by suspected Kuki militants.

Over 4000 Meiteis were forced to abandon their homes and seek shelter in different relief camps across the state.

However, these three houses were partly damaged on that fateful day due to their proximity to houses belonging to the Manipuri Muslims residing in Moreh.

In response to the recent incident, Kuki women dressed in black mourning attire launched protest rallies in and around Moreh, gathering later in front of the District Commissioner’s office.

The tension escalated after a video surfaced on Wednesday, showing two Kuki women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the Meitei community.

The victims allegedly experienced gang rape in a nearby field.

Thousands, including women, youth, and elders, participated in the rally, demanding a separate administration for the Kuki community living in Manipur.