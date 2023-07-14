Imphal: A large number of people, including women, staged a sit-in protest and cordoned off the Moreh police station in Manipur‘s Tengnoupal district on Friday.

The protest was organized by the Kuki Inpi, Moreh, demanding the withdrawal of commandos from the police station.

The protesters shouted slogans and demanded that the commandos be withdrawn immediately. They alleged that the commandos had killed two students in Moreh on May 3 and that the lives of innocents were under threat due to their presence.

According to police, the protest was intercepted by the Assam Rifles, who parked a heavy vehicle at the gate of the police station to prevent any violence. The protesters remained at the police station for several hours but eventually dispersed peacefully, said a police official.

This is the second time that the Kuki Inpi, Moreh, staged a protest demanding the withdrawal of commandos from the Moreh police station.

On July 7, the Kuki Women Union and Human Rights Moreh organised a peaceful sit-in protest at the New Moreh playground.

The protests come after two police commandos from the Moreh police station were attacked by armed miscreants on July 12. The commandos were trying to purchase medicine items from a pharmacy near Moreh Muslim Busti when they were attacked.

The protests are also taking place against the backdrop of the communal frenzy that erupted in Moreh on May 3.

The Manipur government has not yet responded to the demands of the Kuki Inpi, Moreh.