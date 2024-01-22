Imphal: In a major blow to drug trafficking in Manipur, police nabbed a smuggler and seized a staggering 1.6 kilograms of heroin powder – estimated at Rs 11.65 crore in the international black market – during an operation on the Imphal-Churachandpur highway on Monday.

Acting on intel about smuggled goods moving from Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar, a joint team of Bishnupur district police and state special commandos intercepted a white Bolero jeep at the Tera Urak checkpoint around 9 am.

A thorough search, overseen by Bishnupur police station officer-in-charge Saktisen, revealed 139 soap cases of various colours cleverly concealing the illicit cargo.

The arrested driver, identified as Md Sahidur (28) from Kwakta village in Bishnupur district, is now facing charges under the ND&PS Act. Further investigations are underway.

An investigation has been initiated to trace the origin of the suspected drugs.