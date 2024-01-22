Imphal: A total of seven suspected international smugglers were nabbed with a total of 570 bags (approximately weighing 45.6 tonnes) of areca/betel nuts amounting to Rs. 5.472 crore in the regional black markets.

Seven vehicles engaged in the smuggling items were also impounded in the operation, an official statement said on Sunday.

Assam Rifles foils cross-border smuggling of contrabands in Manipur’s Kamjong District sharing border with Myanmar on the east on January 21.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal transportation of Areca nuts in Kangpat Centre village, a joint search operation was launched under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South).

The column intercepted seven Trucks illegally carrying Areca nuts without valid documents, meant for unlawful distribution in the black market of the northeastern states.

A total of 570 bags (approximately weighing 45.6 tonnes) of areca/betel nuts amounting to Rs. 5.472 Crore was seized and subsequently handed the smugglers and confiscated items over to Forest Beat Officer, Kamjong District, the official added.