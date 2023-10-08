Imphal: A sit-in protest was organized on Sunday at Yumnam Leikai in Imphal West district to protest the grenade blast by two unidentified men at the residential gate of Manipur cabinet minister Yumnam Khemchand on Saturday night.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh rushed to the spot after the blast and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He also condemned the acts of the men as cowardly. The dharna was organized by the Singjamei Meira Paibi groups (Women’s Vigilantes of Singjamei).

Manipur Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Yumnam Khemchand, who hails from Yumnam Leikai of Singjamei assembly constituency and is also a leader of the BJP Manipur Pradesh, said that he had not received any threats so far. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

A Sub-Inspector of the CRPF and a girl sustained injuries in the bomb blast triggered by unknown persons at around 9.45 pm on Saturday.

Banners and placards at the protest site read, “We want peace,” “We condemn the act of the youths,” and “Don’t throw bombs at residential areas.”

A leader of the protesters said that they were demanding immediate clarification from the perpetrators as to why the attacks were made against the Minister who was serving the welfare of society.