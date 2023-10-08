SHILLONG: Rajya Sabha MP and National People’s Party (NPP) Meghalaya president – WR Kharlukhi, according to reports, is among the 27 pilgrims from the state to have been left stranded in Israel following an unprecedented and surprise attack by Palestinian Hamas group.

Kharlukhi, along with his wife and daughter, are presently stuck at Bethlehem in Israel, reports stated.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 27 pilgrims from Meghalaya have been left stranded in the war-like situation between Israel and Palestine, chief minister Conrad Sangma said on Saturday (October 07).

CM Sangma said that he has sought the help of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to rescue the 27 Meghalaya pilgrims from Israel.

“27 citizens of Meghalaya who travelled to Jerusalem for the Holy Pilgrimage are stuck in Bethlehem due to the present tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the MEA to ensure their safe passage back home,” Sangma had wrote on X.

Bethlehem is a city in the Palestinian territories located just south of Jerusalem.

It is a major pilgrimage site for Christians, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has escalated, with airstrikes and rocket attacks being carried out on both sides.

The violence has left hundreds of people dead and injured on both sides.

The Indian government has been closely monitoring the situation in Israel and Palestine and has advised Indian citizens to avoid traveling to the region.

It has also set up a helpline for Indian citizens stranded in the region.