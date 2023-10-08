Imphal: On the eve of its 46th raising day celebration, the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) paid tributes to its martyrs and expressed solidarity with those affected by the ongoing communal violence in Manipur.

In a statement, Aheiba Angom, Chairman of the Interim Council, said, “We pay floral tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the territorial integrity of Kangleipak (Manipur).”

He also expressed his grief and sorrow to those who had lost their loved ones in the violence.

The statement said that PREPAK strongly believes that all communities can coexist peacefully in Manipur.

The outfit urged the people to unite in their fight against colonial India to achieve PREPAK’s objective of an independent, welfare, and socialist society.

PREPAK is an armed insurgent group in Manipur that has been demanding a separate and independent homeland since 1977.