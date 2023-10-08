Imphal: The Manipur government has prohibited and warned against the renaming of districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions, and their addresses without the approval of the state government.

The order, issued by Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Josh, comes amid ethnic clashes in the state, which have resulted in the displacement of over 60,000 people and the deaths of 175.

The order states that the state government views the renaming of non-tribal locations by tribals “very seriously with utmost sensitivity” as it “may create mistrust amongst the communities and is likely to create a divide or aggravate the current law and order situation in the State.”

The order also warns that anyone found violating the order shall be prosecuted under the relevant law of the land.

The move comes after the Committee on Protection of Meitei Victims in Moreh (Tengnoupal district) alleged that the addresses of Meiteis and their localities have been renamed on the PMJAY cards of the Kuki names.

Apart from that, individuals and civil society organizations have been found using Lamka in place of the Churachandpur district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Kukis.

The Meiteis residing in Moreh and Churachandpur have fled from their homesteads and are taking shelter at different relief camps in Imphal.