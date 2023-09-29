Imphal: Manipuri Muslims took out a torch procession in Imphal on Thursday to protest the killing of two Meitei students by the Kuki militants and police brutality against the student protesters. The rally was organized by Golapati Hatta Youth Volunteers Organization.

The security forces fired tear gas shells at the protesters, resulting in several protesters being hurt.

The protesters indicated that the Muslim community is deeply troubled by the central and state governments’ silence, expressing solidarity with those who lost their loved ones and their treasured possessions during the current violence.

The Muslim protesters declared that they would be against any action that might endanger Manipur’s sovereignty.

Manipuri actor and filmmaker Priyakanta Laishram expressed his gratitude to the Muslim community for its selfless efforts and brave stand, saying, “The Meitei community will never forget how the Muslim brothers and sisters of Manipur stood up for the truth as long as a single drop of blood continues to flow through our bodies.”

“After witnessing the tenacity, bravery, and strength of the Manipuri Muslims, I can no longer hold back my tears,” Laishram further stated.

When the images surfaced on Tuesday, nearly three months after two Meitei students from Imphal went missing, it was assumed that they had been murdered.

This prompted the Manipur government to declare that “swift and decisive” action would be taken against the offenders.

Regarding the murder, two pictures have surfaced. In the first, Phijam Hemanjit, 20, and Hijam Linthoinganbi, 17, are shown sitting next to one another in a green outdoor space.

In the backdrop, two males with arms can be seen standing. In the second, Hemanjit’s head is missing, and they are seen slouched on the ground next to one another.