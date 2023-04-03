IMPHAL: The Northeast state of Manipur is facing a shortage of judges to preside in its courts.

As on April 2 this year, the Manipur high court has two vacancies out of the sanctioned strength of 5 judges.

Speaking to the media, former Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairman and senior advocate, Khaidem Mani claimed that tribunal courts in the state have almost become defunct.

Moreover, he alleged that cases are being settled through bribery in Manipur.

Stressing on the need of filling up the two vacant judges’ posts of the Manipur high court for smooth and speedy functioning of the cases, Mani said that the incumbent three judges are handling over 100 to 150 cases per day.

The total number of cases pending in the Manipur high court from 2014 to 2022 was 73,565 while in district and subordinate courts, it was 71,335 during the same period.

The former MHRC chairman said that one Grade-I judge handles two or three district and sessions courts apart from handling other subordinate courts.

The senior advocate also observed that the recent suspension of nine government employees including two MCS officers for allegedly being involved in a land scam case was due to loopholes in the judiciary system.