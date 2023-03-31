IMPHAL: As many as nine officials, including two Manipur Civil Service (MCS) officers, have been suspended for their alleged involvement in a case related to alleged land scam.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday (March 31).

Moreover, two retired Manipur officials have also been detained in several cases involving land record manipulation.

Briefing the media in Imphal, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said that various officials had manipulated land records.

The suspended officials are: Kh Goverdhon Singh (MCS), Samson Huidrom (MCS), G Chinglensana Kabui (L/A SDC), M Sanatomba Singh (Mandol), L Biswanath Singh (Mandol), Md Hassan (Mandol), T Hemjit Singh (Mandol).

The two detained retired officials are: O Munal Singh and Md Jahangir.

There were several cases of illegal transfer of land and issue of patta in forest and government land.