GUWAHATI: A five-day long North East NSS Festival kick started at Gauhati University Campus on Friday.

The festival will culminate on April 4 next.

The festival is being organiszd by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport Regional Directorate of NSS, NER, Guwahati in association with Gauhati University NSS Cell.

Addressing the gathering Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister of P.H.E., Tourism and Entrepreneurship, Assam said that the youths are the future of our nation and being a citizen of our country we have great responsibility towards the society.

Baruah said that a journey of harmony and unity through NSS is introduced to community service to strengthens the country.

Attending the Festival, Gitartha Goswami, member secretary, State Level Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare, Assam said ‘through NSS we can develop our personalities which in turn develops our society’.

He also stressed on entrepreneurship development amongst the youth.

Attending the programme Dipak Kumar, regional director, NSS NE Region, Guwahati said that aim of these programme is to strengthen the bond between various sections of the society.

Dr Hemanta Kr Nath, registrar, GU and Ratna Singh, ward councillor, GMC spoke to the volunteers about national integration and personality development.

Earlier welcoming the guests Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, director, Students’ Welfare, GU and programme coordinator, GU NSS cell said that North-east NSS Festival is a very prestigious festival and organizing such kind of festivals will help in cultural exchange with other states of the North-east and help in bringing unity and brotherhood and also focused on G20 youth summit ‘One Earth One Family One Future’.

Around 300 NSS PO and volunteers from all the eight NE states participating in this mega festival.