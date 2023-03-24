Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in the Department of Environmental Science

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Environmental Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Env. Sc./ M.Tech. in Environmental Engineering (as per UGC norms)

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- (fixed) per month

Also Read : Assam : Top 5 insta-worthy or Instgrammable cafes of Guwahati

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th March 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Chaitra Navratri 2023 : 9 powerful baby boy names inspired by Maa Durga or Goddess Durga