GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu will address the platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati high courtin Assam on April 7.

Besides addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati high court in Assam, President Droupadi Murmu will also launch a mobile app.

The President will launch Bhoroxa – an app created for safety of women.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Gauhati high court chief justice Sandeep Kataria, union law minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present on the occasion.

The week-long platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati high court in Assam began on April 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Assam on April 6.

On April 6, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the ‘Gaj Festival-2023’ in Kaziranga national park of Assam.