IMPHAL: A militant of a Manipur-based insurgent outfit has been gunned down by troopers of the Assam Rifles in Manipur.

The militant, who was “engaged in extortion activities”, was killed after a gun-battle at Chotobekra village in Jiribam district of Manipur.

“On envisaging the threat of life to the locals by these insurgents… Assam Rifles East launched a team to apprehend the insurgents,” a statement stated.

“On reaching the general area it was noticed that some armed insurgents were attempting to escape from the area towards Sailkulphai,” the statement added.

It further stated: “On being pursued by the troops of Assam Rifles, one of the insurgent opened fire.”

“In retaliation to unprovoked fire, troops opened fire in self-defence and one insurgent was eliminated.”

Meanwhile, security forces have recovered: one 7.62mm AK rifle and 26 rounds of ammunition from the shootout site.

“This active and quick action by Assam Rifles saved innocent lives of locals which would have been endangered by the insurgents,” the statement added.