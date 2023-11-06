Guwahati: People of the famous and picturesque Shirui village in Tangkhul-Naga dominated Ukhrul district of Manipur have voluntarily put a ban on the killing and hunting of animals and birds for three years.

This has come at a time when the state’s Tamenglong and Noney districts have banned hunting, catching, killing and selling of the migratory bird Amur falcon.

Located around 93 kilometres from Imphal, Shirui, one of the key tourist spots of the state, is famous for its beautiful and rare plant Shirui lily, which is grown only in the hilly ranges of Shirui.

The villagers of Shirui, besides prohibiting the killing of animals and birds within the village’s jurisdiction, have also put a total ban on using air guns and firearms to promote the conservation and biodiversity of the area for three years with effect from October this year.

Moreover, for the proper and effective implementation of biodiversity conservation, the village head has also requested the forest department to them a drone.

Taking to X, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while lauding the initiative taken by the villagers of Shirui wrote, “For the first time in Manipur, the people of Shirui village have decided to completely ban the hunting and killing of animals and birds within their jurisdiction. It is a remarkable step towards the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of our precious

wildlife."

“I express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding initiative taken by the people of Shirui village. Such actions set an example for the entire state of Manipur and beyond,” the Chief Minister added.