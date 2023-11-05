Imphal: Internet services on mobile devices were extended suspension in Manipur till 7.45 pm on November 8, 2023, as a precautionary measure to ensure the smooth passage of the state administration.

The state home commissioner, T Ranjing in an order states that the prohibition of mobile internet services in Manipur has been prolonged for an additional 3 days, now extending until 7:45 p.m. on November 8.

The restriction on the internet started on May 3, 2023, except for two days on September 23 and 24 in the state due to communal violence and misusage of mobile internet.

Also Read: Make public Biplab Sharma panel report on APSC scam: AAP to Assam CM

The imposition of an internet ban has been extended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the public interest against the apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions, an official notification states.

Also Read: Assam: Man killed after being runover by ‘speeding’ car in Silchar

The imposition persistently continued despite an indefinite economic blockade imposed by the All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) which entered its 3rd day on Sunday. The ANSAM is imposing the blockade from 6 pm on November 3 demanding among others restoration of mobile internet services as per the Memorandum of Agreement with the state government on October 26, 2023.

Several student bodies including Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA), Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation Manipur (RNSOM), Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), and Naga Students’ and Union Chandel (NSUC) have endorsed the agitation called by ANSAM.