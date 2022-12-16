Imphal: Shereinai Bliss from Imphal has bagged Miss Barak 2022 title at the 3rd State Level Barak Festival held in Manipur’s Senapati district.

22-year-old Shereinai Bliss who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Dhanamanjuri University, Imphal is a resident of the National Games Village in Imphal.

“I am aspiring to become a civil servant,” said an elated Shereinai. Earlier, she also won Miss Dhanamanjuri University 2021 title and was also among the top 10 finalists in the Miss Shirui Lily beauty pageant.

Thonjiliu Abonmei, who hails from Nallong village in Tamenglong district, was crowned the 1st Runner-up and Jianreiliu Gonmei, a student of Dhanamanjuri University, bagged the 2nd runner-up title.

She was crowned 1st runner-up in the Miss Dhanamanjuri University, 2020-21 and she had also won Miss Beautiful Smile in the past.

Miss Barak 2022 was honored with Rs.1, 30, 000, 1st runner-up with Rs.1,00,000, and 2nd runner-up with Rs.70,000 and with citations.

In the contest, Shoibam Sushima Devi bagged the title of Best Catwalk, T Dorothy Maram bagged the title of Beautiful Skin, Keisham Casper bagged the Best Designer title, Athisa Thangal bagged Beautiful Hair title and Babina Thokchom bagged Beautiful Smile title.

Altogether, 18 bevies of beauties from across the state took part in the contestants.

The three-day festival was held with the motto “Save Mother Earth,” and on the theme “Celebrating Endowment” with much fanfare and an exciting display of colorful cultural items at Sanyi Dahrii Sports Complex, Khabung Karoin in Senapati district bordering Nagaland.