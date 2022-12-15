IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, on Thursday, cautioned some NGOs, that receive foreign funds, from allegedly trying to disturb development works at Loktak Lake – the G20 venue in Manipur.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh warned the NGOs saying that his government would not spare them.

Stating the importance of preserving Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast, Manipur CM Biren Singh informed that a team of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is in the state to conduct research work to preserve the lake.

The Manipur chief minister made this remark while speaking to the residents of Champu Khangpok Floating village, a part of the Loktak Lake.

The Manipur CM said that the Loktak Lake will be one of the venues of the G20 meet.

“I was called on by the residents of Champu Khangpok Floating village at my official residence. Talked about the importance of restoring of the freshwater ecosystem of Loktak Lake and also deliberated on the grievances and developmental initiatives of the village,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

Mentioning the theme of India’s G20 Presidency “One Earth One Family One Future”, he stated that India has taken up various measures to conserve nature and the environment.

It is time for us to think about the future generations, the Manipur chief minister said.

The Manipur government has initiated several projects to transform Loktak Lake into a major tourist destination and provide a major boost to Manipur’s economy and create additional employment opportunities for the people of the state.