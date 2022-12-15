IMPHAL: Sanitary pads vending machines will be installed in at least 38 schools in Manipur.

The sanitary pads vending machines will be installed in Manipur schools under the Chief Minister’s Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (CMMHS).

The CMMH scheme was launched by Manipur chief minister Biren Singh at the Wangkhei High School in Imphal East district on Thursday.

Installation of the sanitary pads vending machines in these schools will ensure free access of sanitary napkins to girl students.

“The government is committed to improve and protect the health of the people including the adolescents,” said Manipur chief minister Biren Singh after launching the scheme.

Notably, the Chief Minister’s Mitki Layeng (CMML) and National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP) have also been integrated into the Chief Minister’s Health for All (CMHA).

“We are working tirelessly to provide top-notch health facilities,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.