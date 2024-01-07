Imphal: Senior journalist and editor Dhanbir Maibam, 62, of the popular Manipuri daily “Huiyel Lalpao,” was released on Sunday after spending three days in police custody.
His arrest on January 5 sparked concerns about press freedom in the state.
Maibam was arrested following a news report published in his newspaper regarding the law and order situation in Manipur.
Police claimed the report violated Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(1)(B) (statements conducive to public mischief), 505(2) (false statements inducing public mischief), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the Official Secrets Act.
They alleged the report was highly inflammatory and likely to cause fear or alarm.
This marks the second instance in recent times where a senior Manipuri journalist has been detained for news reports.
On December 31st, Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, editor of the vernacular daily “Kangleipakki Meira,” was also arrested and released after three days for a report published in his publication.