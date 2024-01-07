Imphal: Senior journalist and editor Dhanbir Maibam, 62, of the popular Manipuri daily “Huiyel Lalpao,” was released on Sunday after spending three days in police custody.

His arrest on January 5 sparked concerns about press freedom in the state.

Maibam was arrested following a news report published in his newspaper regarding the law and order situation in Manipur.

Also Read: Assam: Cops attacked by miscreants in Nagaon, one arrested

Police claimed the report violated Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(1)(B) (statements conducive to public mischief), 505(2) (false statements inducing public mischief), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the Official Secrets Act.

They alleged the report was highly inflammatory and likely to cause fear or alarm.

Also Read: Assam revs up green mobility with launch of India’s first electric bike taxi fleet

This marks the second instance in recent times where a senior Manipuri journalist has been detained for news reports.

On December 31st, Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, editor of the vernacular daily “Kangleipakki Meira,” was also arrested and released after three days for a report published in his publication.