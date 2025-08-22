Imphal: A coordinated operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police on Thursday morning led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons and ammunition in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, officials said on Friday.

The operation targeted vulnerable areas in Sunusiphai Patton, under Moirang Police Station, and lasted about three hours. Police said a temporary insurgent camp was dismantled during the raid.

Items recovered included: an AK-47 rifle with one magazine, an SBBL rifle, 15 live ammunition rounds, 23 empty cartridges, a smoke grenade, a Baofeng radio set, six bulletproof jackets, and four bulletproof helmets.

No arrests were made during the operation. The seized arms and equipment have been handed over to Moirang Police Station for further legal action.